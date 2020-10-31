IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats RCB by 5 wickets, keeps playoff hopes alive

-
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to stay alive in race for the IPL Play-offs, here on Saturday.
Opener Josh Phillip top-scored for RCB, making 32 runs while Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets apiece for SRH.
Wriddhiman Saha (39), Jason Holder (26 not out) and Manish Pandey (26) were among runs in the SRH chase.
Brief Score:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 5 in 14.1 overs.
