IPL 2020: Virat Kohli completes 6,000 runs for RCB in 13th straight season

-
ALSO READ
It is just another opposition for us: Rohit ahead of CSK clash in IPL 2020
IPL 2020 prediction: Champions Mumbai Indians is bookies top favourite
IPL 2020: Suresh Raina's absence a major concern for CSK, says Dean Jones
Ex IPL COO reveals how concept of players' auctions came over evening tea
IPL 2020: Pacer Deepak Chahar back with Chennia Super Kings squad
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain on Saturday completed 6,000 runs for his team -- in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) -- and also scored the highest score by a captain against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL seasons, as he scored an unbeaten 90 here.
When Kohli took a single off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to reach 31 in the 14th over, he completed an aggregate of 6,000 runs, scored in the IPL and the CLT20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He 90 not out came off 52 balls. It contained 28 singles, 11 twos, four boundaries, and four sixes.
The India captain played only five dot balls. "Did not play a single dot in the last 25 balls," tweeted statistician Rajneesh Gupta. His other tweet read: "The highest score by a captain against #CSK in #IPL."
Interestingly, in Saturday's double header three of the four captains involved half-centuries -- captain Dinesh Karthik scored 58 in Kolkata Knight Riders' two-run win over Kings XI Punjab, despite the losing team's in-form skipper KL Rahul scoring 74.
The only captain in action on Saturday not to have scored a half-century was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who 10 off six balls, including a boundary.
--IANS
qma/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor