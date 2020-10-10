IPL 2020: MI vs DC playing 11 prediction and head to head details

In match 27 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rohit Sharma-led will take on Shreyas Iyer's at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



This will be a marquee clash ab both and the have outperform other teams in In fact, in head to head record, both have won 12 matches out of 24 times they have faced each other.

Delhi is at the top spot on the Points Table while Mumbai is at the second spot.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have enough firepower in its batting line-up with Dhawan, Shaw, Pant, and Iyer on one side, while Rohit, de Kock, Hardik, and Pollard on the other.



In bowling, has Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult while DC has Rabada, Nortje, and Ashwin.

Changes are unlikely in both DC adn MI playing 11.

MI vs DC playing 11 predictions

MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC Pitch Report

At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pacers will have an upper hand and both Delhi and Mumbai have enough firepower for that. Dew might also play its part so the ideal option would be to win the toss and bat first. It looks like a 180-plus score

MI vs DC head to head

Total: 24

MI won: 12

DC won: 12

No result: 0

Squads

Mumbai Indians

(C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande