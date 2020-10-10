IPL 2020: MI vs DC playing 11 prediction and head to head details

-
In match 27 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This will be a marquee clash ab both Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have outperform other teams in IPL 2020. In fact, in head to head record, both have won 12 matches out of 24 times they have faced each other.
Delhi is at the top spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table while Mumbai is at the second spot.
Both Delhi and Mumbai have enough firepower in its batting line-up with Dhawan, Shaw, Pant, and Iyer on one side, while Rohit, de Kock, Hardik, and Pollard on the other.
In bowling, Mumbai Indians has Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult while DC has Rabada, Nortje, and Ashwin.
Changes are unlikely in both DC adn MI playing 11.
MI vs DC playing 11 predictions
MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje
MI vs DC Pitch Report
At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pacers will have an upper hand and both Delhi and Mumbai have enough firepower for that. Dew might also play its part so the ideal option would be to win the toss and bat first. It looks like a 180-plus score
MI vs DC head to head
Total: 24
MI won: 12
DC won: 12
No result: 0
Squads
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande
