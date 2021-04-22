IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over-rate

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," said the IPL.
KKR's lower order put up a brave fight but could not get their team past the finishing line on Wednesday, as CSK beat them by 18 runs in a high-scoring encounter.
With KKR reeling at 31/5 in 5.2 overs while chasing an imposing 221 for victory, it looked like CSK would win the match with ease.
However, Andre Russell (54 off 22 balls; 3x4, 6x6), Pat Cummins (66 not out off 34 balls; 4x4, 6x6) and Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) staged a remarkable fight back to take KKR to 201/9 in 19 overs. With 20 needed off the last over, last man Prasidh Krishna was run out off the first delivery as Cummins tried to steal a double to retain strike, thus confirming an 18-run win for CSK.
