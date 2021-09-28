IPL 2021: KKR vs DC playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
Delhi Capitals (DC) will fancy its chances of securing a play-off berth when Rishabh Pant-led side lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 41 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Delhi would look to retain its playing 11 from previous match while Kolkata will be pondering on the fitness of its star all-rounder Andre Russell, who did not complete his quota of overs during KKR vs CSK nail-biter. In Russell’s absence, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan would be the likely replacement.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
KKR vs DC playing 11 prediction
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals could rest some of its key players for today’s match given it will be DC’s second back-to-back afternoon game.
KKR playing 11 (Probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw/Steve Smith/Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
- Total matches played: 27
- DC won: 12
- KKR won: 14
- No result: 1
- DC highest score vs KKR: 228
- KKR highest score vs DC: 210
- DC lowest score vs KKR: 98
- KKR lowest score vs DC: 97
Know about Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?
The KKR vs DC match is scheduled to take place on September 28, Tuesday.
Where will KKR vs DC match will be played?
The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match is Sharjah cricket stadium.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between DC and KKR?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the KKR vs DC IPL match live toss take place?
The KKR vs DC live toss between Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match live in India?
The KKR vs DC will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of KKR vs DC IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
