- Third world, again? The virus has exposed India's underbelly for all to see
- Amid Covid surge, Haryana govt imposes weekend curfew in 9 districts
- Core sector output in March rises 6.8%, but contracts 7% in FY21: Govt
- Yes Bank Q4 net loss widens marginally to Rs 3,788 cr
- Second Covid-19 wave: India Inc steps in as govt falters on health care
IPL 2021, match 26 live toss update, PBKS vs RCB: Coin flip at 7 pm
PBKS vs RCB live updates: Catch up with live scores and latest updates of match here
Topics
IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Punjab Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
PBKS vs RCB live updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are among the most consistent teams at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) who have been among the most inconsistent, losing four out of their six matches.
RCB have won five of the six matches they have played with their only loss coming against Chennai Super Kings.
They are coming off a close one-run win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The win took them to 10 points.
In contrast, PBKS are in poor shape. Their batting has been failing. West Indian superstar Chris Gayle hasn't got runs under his belt while skipper KL Rahul too hasn't been in top form.
Mayank Agarwal got a few scores recently but PBKS haven't seen two or three of their batsmen score big together in one match.
PBKS' bowling though has been impressive. But the RCB batting line-up will provide a massive challenge to them. With the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the batting line-up, the PBKS bowlers will be tested.
Full sqauds of PBKS and RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Scott Kuggeleijn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.
Where to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?
The RCB vs PBKS match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, and will be live streamed on Hotstart from 7:30 pm onwards.