IPL 2021: RCB score 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings, Maxwell scores

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers.

This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

