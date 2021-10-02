IPL 2021: Pant calls Avesh Khan as 'find of season' for Delhi Capitals

-
-
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said bowler Avesh Khan is the find of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) for the team.
Avesh is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 with 21 scalps under his belt.
"Avesh is the find of the season for us. But at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up. We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us," said Pant during the post-match presentation.
Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held their nerves as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
After 10 overs Delhi Capitals were 65/4 and needed 65 more for the victory. But Mumbai Indians bowlers kept the line tight and made sure the game goes down the wire.
Pant termed the win as a hard-fought victory for the Delhi Capitals and also explained the bowling strategy against Mumbai Indians.
"In Sharjah, the wicket always plays differently. Yes, it's a hard-fought victory. We were planning to bowl mostly the fast bowlers in the powerplay. Easier for the spinner in these tracks. I held back one over of Ashwin to keep him away from Pollard and Hardik," said Pant.
Speaking on his fiery display of batting, Pant said, "You can't always go for it, but someone has to be aggressive in the powerplay.
