Kolkata Knight Riders begin quarantine for 2021 IPL's training camp

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to start their training camp for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) for which players and staff have started arriving for their mandatory seven-day quarantine.
The two-time IPL champions posted photos of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti and batsman Rahul Tripathi arriving for the start of the quarantine on Sunday.
"IT'S QUARANTIME and the #Knights are checking in for the season! The beginning of the camp is just around the corner...#KKR #HaiTaiyaar #IPL2021," read KKR's caption to the post. The teams first match is in Chennai against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.
Karthik was KKR's captain until halfway through the group stage last season when they switched to England's 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan is expected to lead KKR this season as well.
The IPL is set to begin on April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30.
The designated venues for the tournament are Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. None of the teams will be playing in their home venues and KKR will be playing their group stage matches in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.
--IANS
rkm/in
