Jofra Archer to miss beginning of Indian Premier League 2021: ECB

-
ALSO READ
We control the final Test if we win this one: England pacer Archer
India vs England: Need to take care of my elbow first, says Jofra Archer
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Axar, Ashwin spin web to bundle out visitors for 112
India vs England 1st Test: Hosts won't out-spin England, believes Archer
England fast bowler Archer out of 2nd Test against India with elbow niggle
-
England and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer will "miss the start" of the 2021 Indian Premier League, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday. Archer will travel back to England before the start of the series for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.
Archer played in all five T20I matches that England played against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this month. The ECB said that the 25-year-old fast bowler's elbow issue "deteriorated over the course of the series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels".
"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," the ECB further said.
With 20 wickets at an average 18.25, Archer was RR's highest wicket-taker last season.
England captain Eoin Morgan had said after the fifth T20I on Saturday that Archer's situation had grown progressively worse. "He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention, so it'll be over to our medical team to make a decision and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term," said Morgan.
"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain - what they do is a tough job and if you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes. Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse, so it does need attention," he added.
--IANS
rkm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor