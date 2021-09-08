IPL 2021: There would be jitters in CSK and RCB players' minds, feels Patel

Former Team India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that (CSK) and (RCB) will feel 'jitters' in their minds before entering the second half of the 2021 in UAE.

The second phase of starts on September 19 and the league phase ends on October 8. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.

"Definitely I think there would be jitters in CSK's mind, there would be jitters in probably RCB's mind. You know we're talking about teams like CSK, they wanted games behind their back, someone like Dhoni, like Raina, Like Rayudu, like Robin Uthappa, they're not playing cricket throughout the year, but they're just getting into the groove and they got this break," said Parthiv Patel on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"And teams like RCB you know, they need that momentum to start the tournament which they had, so I think these are the two teams which would be thinking 'Oh okay we'll go again, and start from scratch'. This break for teams which are at 4,5,6 they would be thinking that they have a chance to come back and teams who are in the 2nd or 3rd would be thinking that they have to start well again," he added.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when take on In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)