IPL 2022: No CSK batter crosses the 400-run mark in a season for first time

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), none of the (CSK) batters could register 400 runs or more during a single season.

The side got this unwanted record attached to its name after their final 2022 game against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium on Friday. With a five-wicket loss, CSK's season ended on a disappointing note as they failed to qualify for playoffs, with only four wins in their 14 games.

The opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer of the side. After a horrible first half of the season, the batter managed to get some great scores in the second half. In 14 games, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 26.29. Three fifties have come out of his willow, with the best individual score of 99.

He is followed by Shivam Dube (289), Ambati Rayadu (274), Devon Conway (252) and Moeen Ali (244).

