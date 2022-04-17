IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live Score: Mayank out injured, Shikhar leads Punjab
PBKS vs SRH Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal out with injury
Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 (Photo: PTI)
PBKS vs SRH Live Score
Three back-to-back victories and Sunrisers Hyderabad now aim to get to the top of the table of the Indian Premier League 2022, just one week after it was placed at the bottom. In its quest for the fourth consecutive win, a feat not achieved by any team so far in this season of the IPL, the Sunrisers will go one on one with the Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022.
The Kings on their part bounced back after a brutal loss to Gujarat Titans and are heading into this game after a victory over the Mumbai Indians and they also have a chance to go atop if they manage to win this game as they too are on six points from an equal number of matches.
IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Toss Result: Williamson wins toss, SRH fields first
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first at the DY Patil Stadium against Punjab Kings who are captained by Shikhar Dhawan who is standing in for the injured Mayank Agarwal. In place of Agarwal, Prabhsimran is in the Punjab Playing 11. There are no changes in the SRH playing 11 as expected.
PBKS Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Gill, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
SRH Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
PBKS vs SRH Match Details
The PBKS vs SRH match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
