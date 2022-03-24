IPL 2022: Rahul Chahar looking forward to face RCB, calls them challenging

-
Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Rahul Chahar has said that it is a privilege for him to play under the guidance of head coach Anil Kumble in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rahul was bought by the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore in the mega auction held in February this year. Earlier, he was a part of Mumbai Indians.
"It is a privilege to play under Anil sir. Ever since I was a child, I always looked up to him as he is the highest wicket-taker for India. As a bowler, I love to play Test matches and always wanted to learn from him. Now finally I have got the opportunity to work under him and learn from his experience," said Rahul exclusively to ANI.
As IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune, Rahul said that it will be really challenging for the spinners to bowl during the second innings beacuse of the dew factor.
"It will be really challenging for all the spinners to bowl during the second innings as the dew factor is always there in Mumbai, especially in evening. As far as Wankhede pitch is concerned, we have not been playing there for the last two years but I have an experience of playing there and at the DY Patil stadium, even before the IPL. So, I will be looking forward to use my exprience and help my team in every way possible," said Rahul.
IPL 2022 will start from Saturday with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash. PBKS will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game on Sunday.
"I am really looking forward to play against RCB as they have always been a little challenging for me. This year also they have some world class batters like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, so it will be really exciting and challenging as well," said the spinner.
