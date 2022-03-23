Bookmyshow bags exclusive ticketing rights from BCCI for IPL Season 15

-
Ticket booking platform Bookmyshow has bagged the exclusive ticketing rights from the BCCI for the 15th edition of the Indian Premiere League this summer.
Along with the exclusive ticketing rights, they will also manage the venue services for all the stadia, including the gate entry and spectator management services of the 15th edition of the IPL, returning home as Tata IPL 2022, the portal said in a statement on Wednesday.
The current season will have 70 matches across four stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.
The Wankhede and the Brabourne stadia in Mumbai will 20 matches each, while the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 15 matches and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches.
The opening match is next Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The current season is bigger and better with 10 teams for the first time--Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Starting Wednesday, cricket fans can book the ticket, priced at Rs 800 onwards, Anil Makhija of Bookmyshow said.
