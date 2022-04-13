IPL 2022: Rohit becomes 2nd Indian after Kohli to score 10,000 T20 runs

-
Adding another feather to his cap, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the second Indian and overall seventh batter to cross the 10,000-run mark in men's T20 cricket.
The 34-year old Sharma achieved the landmark during Mumbai Indians' 5th match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here.
Rohit was just 25 runs away when he started his innings on Wednesday he raced past that mark in just 16 balls with a big six off fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. However, the stylish batter ended up getting dismissed off the very next ball and finished his innings with 28 off 17.
Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had become the first Indian to reach 10,000 T20 runs during the 2021 IPL. He was the fifth player to reach that mark and Australia captain Aaron Finch was the next player to get there before Rohit.
West Indies great Chris Gayle is at the top of the run-chart in T20 cricket, with a whopping 14,562 runs in 463 games. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (11,698), West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (11,474), Finch (10,499), Kohli (10,379) and David Warner (10,373) make up the list of players above Rohit.
Notably, Rohit is also the third highest run scorer of all time in the IPL with 5719 runs in 213 innings. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 70 on Wednesday to take his career tally to 5891 runs in 196 innings, is at the second spot. Kohli is the all time highest run scorer in the IPL with 6390 runs in 204 runs.
