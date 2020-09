IPL teams not required to undergo quarantine while travelling: ECB

The (IPL) teams would not be required to quarantine themselves while travelling for their respective matches, sources within the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

The schedule of the is yet to come out, and it was being speculated that teams travelling to Abu Dhabi might be asked to quarantine when travelling to play their matches looking at the sudden spike in COVID cases.

However, sources within the Emirates Cricket Board have confirmed that all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah has been obtained and protocol has been created so that teams can travel to all venues without being asked for quarantine.

"We have obtained all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A protocol has been created by the relevant authorities which will see the teams be able to travel directly to the venues, and return to their hotels, without having to undergo quarantine," sources within the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed to ANI.

"The teams will remain in their bio bubbles as per BCCI protocols. Those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there in their hotels need not worry over the travel for matches," it added.

The will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The initial part of the tournament would be played without fans, and all the teams would be staying in a bio-secure bubble as a precautionary measure against the

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)