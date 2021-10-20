It's always an option: Morgan on dropping himself from playing eleven

-
Out of form England skipper Eoin Morgan is open to dropping himself during the T20 World Cup if it helps the team win the title.
Morgan averages 16.63 in the 35 T20 innings he has played this year. He recently led KKR to the IPL final but runs eluded him.
"It's always something I've said - it's always an option," Morgan said when asked if he would be open to dropping himself from the playing eleven.
"I'm not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup. I've been short of runs but my captaincy has been pretty good, as it goes. So, yes is the answer," he was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.
The World Cup-winning skipper has scored just 82 runs in seven innings for England this year in the shortest format of the game.
"Not being a bowler and being a bit older and not contributing as much in the field, I've loved the role of captain. You get two bites at the cherry impacting the game.
"As regards my batting, I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I'd ever had."
Morgan, who did not play the warm-up match against India on Monday, said he is willing to take risks with the bat whenever the team demands.
"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take quite high-risk options and I've come to terms with that.
"It's just something you deal with, it's the nature of the job so I'm going to continue taking those risks if the team dictates they need them," he added.
