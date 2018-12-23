Jadeja fit to play, 'available' for third test against Australia: BCCI

Hours after Indian head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that all-rounder was selected for the Australia tour despite not being fully fit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared the left-arm bowler "available" for their third Test against the hosts.

"Jadeja's left shoulder has continued to improve and he is now available for the 3rd Test match of the series in Melbourne," BCCI said in a statement.

The national cricket board revealed that Jadeja had first complained of discomfort in the shoulder during India's home series against West Indies but was selected for Australia tour after he played in Ranji Trophy "without any issue."

Explaining the reason for Jadeja's non-selection in the recently-concluded second Test against Australia, the statement added that after the recurrence of his injury symptoms during their practice match against Cricket Australia XI, "the management and the all-rounder were of the opinion that the intensity of his bowling in the nets could have been higher, to match the standards required for such an intensely fought series." He was, thus, not considered for selection in the second Test, the BCCI clarified.

"All-rounder complained of a left shoulder discomfort after prolonged bowling spells during 2018 West Indies ODI series. He underwent a guided injection in Mumbai for this on 2nd November. This gave Mr Jadeja good relief of his symptoms and he played in the Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra from 12 to 15 November in which he completed 64 overs without any issues. He was thereby declared fit by the BCCI and selected for the Test series against Australia," the statement read.

"After Jadeja flew to Australia, he then complained of a recurrence of his symptoms on 30th November during the match against the CA XI in Sydney. He was given another injection into a slightly different site on that day. This injection along with his rehabilitation program improved his symptoms. In the lead up to the Perth Test match on 14th December, the management and the all-rounder were of the opinion that the intensity of his bowling in the nets could have been higher, to match the standards required for such an intensely fought series. For this reason, he was not considered for selection for the 2nd Test match," it added.

India and Australia will play their third Test from December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.