Jadeja hits the nets, works on batting and bowling skills after two months

In what comes as good news for the Indian team management and fans, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja practised batting and bowling on Thursday having made a return to the field last week after undergoing thumb surgery.
Jadeja, who finally started training last week, hit the nets on Thursday after two months. The star all-rounder wasn't able to hide his excitement of holding the bat and ball.
Jadeja posted a short clip on Twitter in which he can be seen working on his game in his trademark style.
"Feeling good. holding bat n ball after two months #gettingready #focusonyourself," Jadeja tweeted.
In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.
After the surgery, Jadeja had tweeted: "Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang."
Meanwhile, India is currently preparing for the five-match T20I series against England which gets underway on Friday.
India is high on morale after clinching the four-match Test series 3-1 and making it into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.
The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, and Ishan Kishan have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has finally seen them being rewarded with a place in the Indian squad for the T20I series.
