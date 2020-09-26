I wish Ravindra Jadeja would have been with Royals, says Shane Warne

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals appoints Shane Warne as brand ambassador
Rajasthan Royals to release a documentary of its IPL 2019 campaign on Aug 1
Rajasthan Royals partners with APIS Honey for Indian Premier League 2020
Shortened IPL with just Indian players would be enough: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals ropes in personal hygiene brand 'Niine' as one of sponsors
-
Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Saturday said that Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja are the best fielders in the world.
Jadeja, who had played for the Royals in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, is famous for his rocket arm throw. The all-rounder is an important player for the Chennai Super Kings and has been a key cog in their bowling wheel.
Warne said he wished Jadeja was still with the Royals.
"I think the best fielder in the world would have to be, it's a toss between Jadeja and Maxwell (Glenn). Jadeja hits the wicket so many times. It was great fun to play with the rockstar back in 2008. I wish he was still with us," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals.
Rajasthan Royals and KXIP are slated to lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The former Australian spinner also reckoned that the match against Kings XI Punjab is going to be a tough one for the Royals considering the form of KL Rahul.
"It's a dangerous game against King Xi Punjab KL Rahul was outstanding in the last game, wow what a sensational innings," said Warne.
"Glenn Maxwell who hasn't fired too much yet in IPL we saw made a brilliant hundred100 in the UK for Australia. He is a dangerous player little bit worried about Maxi (maxwell) because he hasn't quite fired a shot yet," he added.
Warne is also looking forward to seeing Jos Butler play the next match. Buttler had missed Rajasthan Royals' first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the wicket-keeper batsman was undergoing quarantine with his family.
"Yes, he is out of quarantine. So I am hopeful Jos the man will be at the top of the order and I don't think there is anyone more dynamic in world cricket at the top of the order so looking forward to seeing him play tomorrow," said Warne in the Instagram live session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor