Jadeja pips Holder to become world No. 1 all-rounder, Ashwin fourth

-
ALSO READ
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup, domestic session
Madan Lal-led cricket advisory panel to get extension in today's BCCI AGM
BCCI wins legal battle against former IPL franchise Deccan Chargers
ICC rankings: New Zealand attains top spot in Test cricket for the 1st time
BCCI WTC plan: 8-day bubble in India, 10-day quarantine in UK from June 2
-
India's Ravindra Jadeja is the world No. 1 all-rounder in Test cricket, according to the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. The southpaw displaced West Indian Jason Holder from the top, and is two rating points ahead of the Barbadian with 386.
England's Ben Stokes retained his third place with 377 points, while R Ashwin is fourth in the list with 353 points.
The 32-year-old Jadeja, who missed the four-match Test series against England at home, is playing the ongoing World Test Championship final in Southampton against New Zealand. He made 15 in the first innings and took a wicket too.
Jadeja had last played a Test in January in Sydney against Australia during which he got injured.
Holder's unimpressive performance as all-rounder in the two-match Test series against South Africa has seemingly seen him slip in the rankings. Holder aggregated 34 in four innings at an average of 8.25 and picked only six wickets.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (338), New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (276), Australians Mitchell Starc (275) and Pat Cummins (249), New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme (243) and England's Chris Woakes (229) wind up the top 10 in the list of top all-rounders.
--IANS
kh/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor