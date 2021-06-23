Fool-proof Covid protocols: BCB taking no chance with Australia series

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
Check India vs England 3rd T20 final playing 11 and head to head stats
-
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asserted that there will be water-tight compliance of the Covid-19 protocols when the Australian cricket team arrives in Dhaka next month to play five T20 Internationals in early August.
BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said on Tuesday: "Proper procedure of immigration and passport control will take place in the airport by following Covid-19 compliance measures.
"Maybe, this would include their passport being processed separately, but it is what is usually done. They (Cricket Australia) informed us that they (cricketers) don't want to enter a hallroom for the immigration. The passports will be returned to them following the immigration formalities," Yunus was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
BCB has already agreed to CA demand to host all the matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, although initially the Bangladesh board was not averse to holding a few fixtures in Chattogram.
Yunus added that once the Australian cricketers touch down on July 29, they will be put up in the same hotel where both West Indies and Sri Lanka had stayed during their tours this year.
"It is the same bio-bubble that we had for West Indies and Sri Lanka. (CA) asked us to address certain pockets in the hotel where outsiders were allowed, like some of the restaurants. Those will be closed during the course of the Australia tour," he added.
This will be Australia's maiden visit to Bangladesh since their 2017 tour to play two Tests.
--IANS
akm/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor