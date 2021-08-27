Man City rule out Ronaldo move as striker closes in on Man Utd return

-
Manchester City has ruled out signing Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker being set to leave Serie A club Juventus.
As per a report in Goal.com, Manchester United are now in pursuit of Ronaldo. Ronaldo was being linked with Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side has now decided against pursuing this move.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said his club would be open to signing Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has no intention of continuing his association with Serie A club Juventus, manager Max Allegri confirmed on Friday. Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester City as the Premier League club has begun talks with Juventus regarding acquiring the Portuguese star.
"I don't want to speculate too much. Cristiano is a legend of this club, he is the greatest player of all time. I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job. He almost retired me when I got injured in that Wolverhampton game, he kept switching sides. He's such a tremendous human being so let's see what happens with him; everyone who's played with him will have a soft spot for him," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
"I have to say he's probably the greatest player of all time, arguably him and Messi. It is what it is. I didn't think Cristiano would leave Juventus and it's been speculation the last few days. We've always had good communication. I know Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here," he added.
Premier League club Manchester City had entered talks with Serie A team Juventus to sign maverick Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo, who had earlier represented Manchester United, had once famously remarked that he would never lineup for United's main rivals.
The Juventus striker was left out of the starting XI for the side's opening Serie A match of the 2021-22 season. The attacker had then come off the bench with 30 minutes left.
Earlier this week, Harry Kane ended all speculations of him joining Manchester City as he committed to staying with Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022 season.
