5 Italians, no Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Five players from European champion Italy and no Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbapp nor Robert Lewandowski were picked in UEFA's official team of the tournament announced on Tuesday.
The attacking trio included Federico Chiesa alongside Raheem Sterling of beaten finalist England and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, which lost to Italy in the quarterfinals.
Ronaldo won the Golden Boot with five goals, the same as Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic who was also overlooked by UEFA's expert panel of 16 coaches and former players.
Lukaku, who scored four goals in four games, is the only one of the six top scorers at Euro 2020 included in the lineup.
Mbapp did not score in four games and had his decisive spot kick saved as France was eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16.
Lewandowski, the current FIFA best player in the world, scored three times in three games but Poland finished last in its group.
England captain Harry Kane scored four goals yet did not make the team that also included his teammates Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in defense.
Italy's contingent included the official best player of the tournament, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, and midfielder Jorginho.
The selectors included Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane, Esteban Cambiasso and David Moyes.
UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
Defenders: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hjbjerg (Denmark), Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain)
Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).
