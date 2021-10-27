Kohli slips one slot to 5th, KL Rahul loses two spots in ICC T20 rankings

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
India captain Virat Kohli dropped one place to fifth despite his half century against Pakistan for a lost cause in the ongoing T20 World Cup while team-mate KL Rahul slipped two slots to eighth in the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.
Kohli (725 rating points) had hit 57 off 49 balls, while Rahul (684) scored 3 runs in India's total of 151 for 7 which Pakistan chased down with 13 balls to spare for a 10-wicket win in the blockbuster Super 12 match here on Sunday.
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is three places up to fourth -- his career best ranking -- following his match-winning 79 not out against India and 33 in their second win against New Zealand on Tuesday.
South Africa batter Aiden Markram, who struck 40 and 51 not out against Australia and the West Indies respectively, also attained his career-best ranking. He gained eight slots to reach third position, only behind Dawid Malan (831) of England and Paksitan captain Babar Azam (820).
Markram's previous best was ninth place last month and he now averages nearly 40 with a strike rate of 147.29 in his career.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz rose nine places to a career-best 12th position after notching up 46 against Scotland, while Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has moved up 11 places to a career-best 13th position after his 52-ball 62 against Sri Lanka.
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus is up to joint-37th position after helping his side into the Super 12s.
The top nine names in the bowlers' list are all slow bowlers with Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan's consistent economical bowling lifting him nine places to a career-best 12th position.
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who starred in their memorable 10-wicket win over India with a haul of three for 31, is up 11 places to 12th position, just two off his career best ranking.
Harris Rauf, whose four for 22 against New Zealand helped them register a second consecutive win, has gained 34 slots to reach a career-best 17th position.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders after a fine start to the T20 World Cup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor