La Liga: Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid to close 2021 in Covid-19 worry

-
ALSO READ
La Liga: Real Madrid's attack stalls in 0-0 draw against Villareal
La Liga: Narrow wins for Real Madrid, Bilbao, Real Sociedad
Real Madrid shreds Atletico's title defense with 2-0 derby win
La Liga: Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid to close gap on Real Madrid
La Liga: Marco Asensio, Benzema star as Real beat Mallorca 6-1
-
Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will end 2021 in what promises to be an entertaining game in Athletic's San Mames Stadium on Wednesday night -- if the Covid-19 pandemic allows.
Real Madrid last week confirmed six positive cases among players -- Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, Gareth Bale and Marcelo -- while assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is also infected with the virus. Additionally, Isco is reported to have cold-like symptoms and David Alaba didn't train on Tuesday due to fears he could be infected too.
Athletic lost Spain international duo Inigo Martinez and Unai Simon to the virus before their weekend win at home to Real Betis, and on Monday the club reported two more cases with reserve keeper Jokin Ezkieta and winger Alex Berenguer both testing positive.
Both clubs are keeping their fingers crossed that no more cases are reported before Wednesday's game, but further absences can't be ruled out.
It seems ironic that the game is expected to go ahead, while the scheduled game in October between the two was postponed when Real Madrid had four South American players returning late from international duty, reports Xinhua.
That game was eventually played just three weeks ago, with Real Madrid winning 1-0 in the Santiago Bernabeu.
As well as the Covid-19 cases, Real Madrid are without the injured Dani Carvajal, while Casemiro is suspended after completing a cycle of bookings following his horrendous challenge against Cadiz's Ivi Alejo on Sunday.
Athletic also have Yuri Berchiche, Dani Vivian, Peru Nosakolain and Asier Villalibre out through injury and any more absences would stretch a side that will have B-team keeper Julen Agirrezabala in goal again, with B-team reserve Ander Iru as backup.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor