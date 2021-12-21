Schedule for ISL second half released, league stage will run till March 5

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics 2021, Wrestling schedule: Ravi and Deepak get good draw
Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
The second phase of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season will kick off on January 10 and will be played over a 55-day period, tournament organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Tuesday.
Defending champions Mumbai City FC are set to enter Christmas as league leaders but they are being pressured closely by Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC -- two teams desperate for their first semi-finals appearance along with two-time winners Chennaiyin FC.
The first leg will end on December 30 with Chennaiyin FC taking on Bengaluru FC.
With only eight points separating the bottom-placed team from the top four, clubs will have enough opportunities to change the outcome of their season.
Come January, the transfer market will also open and provide clubs an opportunity to add more firepower in their ranks to mount a challenge for both the League Shield and the ISL trophy.
The stage for Indian football's oldest and grandest rivalry -- the return leg of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal -- is set for January 29 at the PJN Stadium here.
On the final night of the league phase, FC Goa welcome Kerala Blasters FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on March 5.
All 55 league games in the second half of the season will kick off at 7:30PM.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor