Xavi's Barcelona up against title hopefuls Sevilla in Camp Nou

-
ALSO READ
La Liga: Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid to close gap on Real Madrid
La Liga without Messi: A look at top contenders for Spanish league title
Barcelona held by winless Granada at Camp Nou in La Liga
After 17 seasons, post-Lionel Messi era begins in Spanish league
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
Barcelona and Sevilla will play on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) in a game that is important for the La Liga title race. The game actually belongs to the fourth round of the season, but was postponed due to both sides having players away on international duty in South America.
It now comes with Xavi Hernandez at the helm of Barca attempting to promote youth team players and build for the future.
There have been signs, such as the first-half display against Elche on Saturday (December 18) and the previous weekend's game away to Osasuna, that Xavi has a long-term repair job on his hands, especially with departures expected during the January transfer window.
Sevilla have emerged as the main title rivals to Real Madrid this season and a win in the Camp Nou would lift them to just three points off the top of the table after their hard-fought 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (December 18), Xinhua reports. "We had a really tough game not long ago and now we have another really tough game," said Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, stressing that Barca "has very good young players and (Ousmane) Dembele has recovered".
"They are a powerful team and they want to compete," he added.
Tuesday also sees Villarreal play at home to third-from-bottom Alaves, with Villarreal aiming to gain more momentum after their 3-1 win away to Real Sociedad.
On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid visit an improving Granada, while Real Madrid travel to play Athletic Bilbao in the San Mames Stadium.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor