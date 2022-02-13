IPL: Looking forward to an amazing journey with Sunrisers, says Pooran

West Indies wicket-keeper batter expressed excitement on joining (SRH) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pooran was picked up by (SRH) for Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction 2022.

For Pooran, interest was shown by SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, and in the end, the left-handed batter went to SunRisers.

"@SunRisers looking forward to an amazing journey with you guys! #OrangeArmy," Pooran tweeted.

Also, India batter Rahul Tripathi was sold to (SRH) for Rs 8.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore.

Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

