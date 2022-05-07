LSG vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

The is heading towards its business end now and teams are now looking to make sure that their Playoff qualification chances are up and running. And in that regard only, will take on . Both the teams won their last game and thus a victory in this game would mean different things for both these teams.

For Kolkata, a win would be a chance to keep their hopes of qualification alive while for Lucknow, it will almost assure their place in the Playoffs as they already have 14 points from 10 games.

LSG vs KKR Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

LSG vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Lucknow and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

LSG vs KKR Live Streaming

The RCB vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Lucknow and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between LSG and KKR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 07, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch KL Rahul’s take on Shreyas Iyer’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and KKR can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.