Manu Bhaker, Rahi produce strong show at European Shooting Championship

Tokyo-bound Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finished 1-2 in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section of the women's 25m pistol event at the European Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.
The duo shot well above the Regulars' final qualification mark in a seven-strong field.
While Manu shot a quality 587, the fourth best overall score among Regulars and MQS combined, Rahi's return of 584 matched the sixth best Regulars score on the day.
Manu and Rahi were on Monday placed eighth overall after shooting a steady 291 in the first precision round.
On Tuesday, Manu shot two perfect 100s in the Rapid Fire round for a tally of 296/300, the second best overall round of the day.
Rahi had two 99s and a 95 for a return of 293, helping her gain two spots from the previous day, in the overall rankings.
The top eight make it to the final of the Olympic event, which was eventually won by Frenchwoman Mathilde Lamolle.
Among those in the classy field were reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki, whose score of 581, meant that she missed the finals.
Making it through were former Olympic champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine and Rio Games silver medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina and Hungarian ace Veronika Major.
The 13-member Indian Olympic pistol and rifle team is on a training-cum-competition trip to Croatia, where presently they are shooting in the MQS rounds of Olympic events as invited guests.
In the MQS rounds, athletes register official scores but do not compete for medals.
The Indian team will next compete in the final ISSF World Cup stage scheduled to begin here from June 22.
