Current hockey team better prepared for Olympics than 2016: Raghunath

-
ALSO READ
Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling qualifier moved to Kazakhstan from China
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m semifinals, breaks PT Usha meet record
Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics
-
Veteran India dragflicker VR Raghunath thinks that the current team is better prepared for the Olympics than the side which finished eighth in the previous edition in Rio de Janerio.
India had lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals in the 2016 Summer Games. Raghunath is not in the list of Olympic probables this time.
"The Canada match which we drew cost us in 2016. That result put us in a different qualification group. But I feel the current batch of players can handle the Olympics a lot better.
"The same batch of players have been around for seven-eight years now, they are in touch with European players. They can perform much better than Rio," said Raghunath in a Hockey India release.
At the Olympics, it is all about winning those close games, said Raghunath, who is currently the vice-president of Karnataka Hockey Association.
"It comes down to one or two matches and how you get your rhythm right in the arena. I have seen teams keeping it simple and playing with a free mind. I'd tell the players not to think much about the occasion.
"The players are in the same age group and have been quarantined together for a long time so they are familiar with each other and have been winning Pro League games as well.
"Players like Rupinder and Manpreet were around in the previous edition as well. They have covered every area well," the 32-year-old added.
The former Asian Games champion was full of praise for current vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, who took over drag-flick duties from Raghunath.
"Harman had immediately arrived after the U-21 World Cup win. There were instructions from the coaches to take him under our wing; to protect him at least for 30-40 matches so that he could get an idea of what international hockey is all about. We guided him and he grasped things very quickly.
"We could see the results in just 3-4 months. He started scoring as well. Rupinder Pal Singh and I tried to treat him like a brother and not as a player. Our coaches have moulded us in such a way that the juniors are comfortable around the seniors.
"He has come a long way over the last four years, and I feel, he has another 8-10 years of international Hockey in him. Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas have also entered the mix. This is good for Indian hockey as we are not sure when a player will be down with an injury.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor