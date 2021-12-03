Miachel Carrick can become great coach, reckons Cristiano Ronaldo

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
-
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo believes Miachel Carrick can become a great coach in the future.
The former Red Devils midfielder decided to step down as first-team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager. Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford was the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career.
His former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote: "Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well. Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, I'm proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench."
At Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored twice as Manchester United secured a 3-2 comeback win in a thrilling contest against Arsenal.
Michael played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
He joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor