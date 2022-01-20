Middle-order couldn't get going, needed more partnerships: KL Rahul

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Chahar stars as India win by 3 wkts
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11: Shardul may find a place in India line-up
IND vs SL 1st T20 highlights: India win by 38 runs; Bhuvi, Yadav shine
-
After suffering a 31-run defeat, India skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday said that the middle-order of his team couldn't get going and they needed more partnerships while chasing a big target in the first ODI against South Africa, here.
Riding on fantastic centuries by Temba Bavuma (110 off 143) and Van der Dussen (129 not out off 96) along with some fine bowling efforts, South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Boland Park.
"It was a nice game. There's so much to learn. We started off really well, we couldn't get wickets in the middle. We'll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition. The middle-order couldn't get going. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. I thought we would chase it down easily but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Talking about the pitch, the India captain said, "I didn't bat after the 20th over, I don't know if it changed drastically. Virat and Shikhar told that it was a good wicket to bat on, you just had to spend some time in the middle, unfortunately we couldn't get the partnership going."
"They (South Africa) did really well, they put pressure on the bowlers and we couldn't get those wickets in the middle. 290 plus was 20 runs extra, but we just needed more partnerships in the middle," he added.
Rahul also said that the team will learn from the mistakes going ahead.
"Every game is important for us, we all want to go out there and give our best performances. We haven't played one-day cricket for a while, we have the WC in mind and we want to get the best XI on the park. We'll make mistakes but we'll learn from them," he said.
--IANS
avn/cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor