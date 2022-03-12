Mithali Raj breaks record for most matches captained in Women's Cricket WC

-
ALSO READ
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
CWC 2022 IND W vs WI W: Toss, India and West Indies Playing 11 prediction
-
India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
The Indian, playing her 24th match as the skipper, went past Australian legend Belinda Clark for the most matches captained in the Cricket World Cup.
The 39-year-old had completed 150 ODIs as India captain during the game against New Zealand on Thursday and holds the record for most matches as captain in all ODIs as well.
Mithali on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat first in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match against West Indies at Seddon Park.
India need a win to stay in contention for a semi-final berth, while West Indies are looking to remain unbeaten at the tournament after upset victories over New Zealand and England. Both teams have named unchanged sides for the clash.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor