Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength since Aus tour: Gavaskar

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins by 10 wkts
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
-
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has got better since the tour of Australia earlier this year. Gavaskar noted Siraj's performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength after the tour of Australia and he was relentlessly at the batsmen even in the final over just as how he was at the first over of the innings," Gavaskar wrote in a column for SportStar.
Siraj took six wickets in the tournament which was postponed halfway through the league stage due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier in the year, he played an integral role in India beating Australia 2-1 Down Under in the absence of a number of key players.
Gavaskar also said that Devdutt Padikkal showed this season that he can be the one for future, rating his contribution for RCB in the same bracket as that of South African great AB de Villiers.
"The Bangalore team had a marvellous run thanks in the main to its batting dominated by the peerless AB de Villiers. Young Devdutt Padikkal got a terrific century and looks a great prospect for the future in all forms of the game," wrote Gavaskar.
--IANS
rkm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor