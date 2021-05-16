IPL helped get my rhythm back after injury layoff: Mohammed Shami

-
ALSO READ
Warm-up game: Bumrah hits maiden first-class fifty; IND bundled out for 194
Jasprit Bumrah can take 400 Test wickets if he stays fit: Curtly Ambrose
IND vs AUS: Sans Bumrah, pacers' experience to be 4 Tests; Australia's 150
Split captaincy cannot work in our culture, says former skipper Kapil Dev
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test match
-
India pace bowler Mohammed Shami has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him get his "rhythm back" after a long injury layoff.
Shami was hit on the elbow by a delivery from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins while batting during the opening Test in Adelaide in December. He was ruled out of the rest of the series as well as the home England series that followed.
"The experience over the years has helped me learn to look after my body. I know how much training is needed, how to keep myself hydrated etc -- all these factors must have also helped," Shami told Gulf News.
On his return to action after four months, Shami did well for Punjab Kings in IPL14, picking up eight wickets in as many matches.
Shami is looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month in England and the five-match Test series against host England in August-September.
Asked what his strategy would be during the gruelling series in England, the 30-year-old said, "I do not believe in overthinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhthym back in the IPL and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions."
Shami, who is now 20 wickets shy of becoming the fifth India pacer to reach 200 wickets in Test matches, after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, said he is not setting any targets on the England tour.
"No point in planning. Who would have thought the pandemic would virtually destroy two years of our lives? I prefer to take it by each series or tournament as the case may be."
--IANS
akm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor