IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive

The Covid-19 storm struck on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the team's game against in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The match will be rescheduled some time later during the tournament, which will conclude on May 30.



"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19," the IPL said in an official statement.



Leg-spinner Chakravarthy and pacer Warrier, both 30, have been isolated and the rest of the KKR contingent has returned negative reports for now. Of the two, Warrier has not yet made the playing XI in any of the seven matches KKR have played.

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," the IPL statement said.

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger some anxiety in the league, which had been going along smoothly so far.

"Now, the DC players will also have to be tested and every member of the team contingents that came in contact with Chakravarthy and Warrier will also be contact traced through the app watch that has been given to everyone," the source said.

"The other members of KKR contingent have tested negative but since the second RTPCR report of these two cannot be out before evening, the match couldn't have gone ahead at 7.30 pm," according to media reports.



According to IPL's Standard Operating Procedure for Covid-19 management, any close contact of an infected person has to isolate for six days and return three negative tests on days 1, 3 and 6.

It is learnt that KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins revealed the latest development to all the Australian players in the IPL after Chakravarthy, while undergoing some shoulder scans for a niggle after Thursday's game, tested positive for the virus.

The source said BCCI top officials are currently discussing the situation over a conference call.



Chakravarthy has appeared in all of KKR matches so far and been one of their most successful players with seven wickets under his belt.



IPL had dealt with positive cases before the tournament started, including some high-profile names like Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

However, this is the first instance of positive cases in the middle of the tournament.

Just days before this, three Australian players had pulled out of the league, citing Covid-19 concerns amid a devastating second wave of the global pandemic that has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of the country.

India are currently recording over 3 lakh cases everyday and more than 3,000 daily deaths.



