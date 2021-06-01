Murder case: Sushil Kumar's arms licence suspended, says Delhi Police

-
The arms license of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, has been suspended, said Delhi police on Monday.
The cancellation process has been started by the License Department, informed the police.
Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday took the Olympic gold medallist to Haridwar to investigate his hideouts and the people who helped him while he was absconding.
So far, the Delhi Police investigation has revealed that 13 people were involved in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar, out of which nine have been arrested and the other four absconding, have been identified.
The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the alleged murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.
According to the police, in an effort to evade the arrest, Kumar crossed the borders of seven stated and union territories in a span of 18 days and constantly changed his SIM cards.
