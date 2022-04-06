My daughter equal to 100 sons: Mother of Hockey sensation Mumtaz Khan

-
India stunned Germany in the Junior World Cup Hockey pool match after doughty Mumtaz Khan's powerful drag-flick sent the ball crashing into the nets to send the girls in blue in frenzied celebrations while joys of her mother, Qaiser Jahan, who sells vegetables in Lucknow, knew no bounds.
Mumtaz Khan, 19, is now India's new hockey sensation, taking her team to the top league while her dribble and powerplay with her stick awing the opponents.
Lucknow, the city of Nawabs and also hockey-lovers, is showering love and appreciation on Mumtaz's family, which ekes out a livelihood as vegetable vendor.
With the hockey stick, Mumtaz Khan is not only shattering India's powerful opponents, but also the age-old patriarchal taboos. Her mother is jubilant that Mumtaz Khan, one of her six daughters, has given a resounding slap to all those who taunted her in the past for having only daughters.
"People often made remarks that I only have daughters. Mumtaz has made us proud, and broke the social stigmas," said Qaiser Jahan, while speaking to ANI at her vegetable shop in Lucknow.
My daughter is equal to 100 sons, said Qaiser Jahan.
While Qaiser Jahan managers to earn Rs 300 daily, she went beyond her means to support Mumtaz Khan pursue her dreams to wear the blue jersey and represent India on astroturf.
The financial strain proved insufficient for Mumtaz Khan to fly with the girls in blue to South Africa to play for the country.
Mumtaz Khan along with other under-19 Indian girls in blue is taking the team to newer heights, with a quarter-final berth sealed. Besides beating the formidable Germany by converting the penalty shoot, Mumtaz Khan had also taken India to an unassailable lead with a 3-1 scoreline with a brilliant field goal in the 41st minute against Wales in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa. India finally won the match 5-1.
Her father Hafiz Khan, a vegetable vendor, has all been supportive of Mumtaz Khan's passion for hockey.
Mumtaz Khan's journey as a hockey player began when she went to Agra to participate in a race and was spotted by Neelam Siddiqui who trained her at KD Singh Babu Stadium's Sports Hostel.
"I feel very proud that my daughter is playing for the country. We are getting a lot of respect because of her," said Mumtaz's mother.
"I feel proud that my sister is an international hockey player. Despite poverty, our parents have raised us to make us capable to do something for ourselves," said Farha Khan, Mumtaz's sister.
