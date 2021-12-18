Nadal looking forward to new season as he sets sights on 21st major

-
ALSO READ
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
No Rafael Nadal as Alcaraz era begins for Spain in Davis Cup
Novak Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears
Citi Open: Rafael Nadal loses to 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington
Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics
-
Spanish tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal has said that he is looking forward to the new season after recovering from a recurring foot injury that forced him to withdraw from the last Grand Slam of the year -- The US Open.
On Friday, Nadal, who has bagged 20 majors so far, was selected by fellow players as the winner of the prestigious Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the fourth straight year in the 2021 ATP Awards. The 35-year-old has now received the honour five times, first triumphing in 2010.
The award recognised the Spaniard's fair play, professionalism and integrity on and off the court.
"I can't be happier to receive one more time the Sportsmanship Award from my colleagues on the Tour," Nadal was quoted as saying by atptour.com. "It means a lot to me, so thanks a lot to every player that thinks that I am the right one to receive this award.
"Honestly, it means a lot to me because I try to be always correct on court. Thanks for believing in me and I wish all the very best for the 2022 season to all my colleagues on the Tour and I hope to see you soon," added Nadal.
The Spaniard has won an ATP Award in each of the player-voted categories -- Newcomer (2003), Most Improved (2005), Comeback (2013) and Sportsmanship (2010, 2018-2021). He was also named Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year in 2011 and crowned ATP No. 1 five times (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).
Nadal has won titles on clay in Barcelona and Rome this year and reached the semifinals at the French Open, before concluding his season in August due to injury. The 35-year-old finished at No. 6 in the ATP Rankings, his 17th straight season in the year-end top-10, breaking the record he previously shared with American legend Jimmy Connors.
Nadal and world No.1 Novak Djokovic headline the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who is tied with Djokovic and Swiss ace Roger Federer for the most number of majors, would be keen to win his 21st title to break the tie.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor