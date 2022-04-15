National Hockey Championship 2022: Haryana, Odisha and TN register wins

Action from Day 8 of the pool stage of the 12th Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued on Wednesday as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu register comprehensive wins.

In the first pool game of the day in Pool H, Hockey Haryana overpowered Goans Hockey to secure a whopping 20 - 0 victory. Pankaj (34', 39', 44', 52', 58'), Rohit (21', 24', 36', 59') and Prabhjot Singh (10', 27', 37') scored a hat-trick each, while Mohit (8', 41'), Deepak (2'), Captain Gagandeep Singh (18'), Deepak (19'), Vinay (30'), Pankaj (32') and Somjeet (45') also added their names to the score sheet for Hockey Haryana.The second Pool H match of the day was also a high-scoring affair as the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 17 - 0. Amandeep Lakra (12', 23', 24', 24', 38', 46', 47', 49', 51') starred with nine goals, while Captain Sudeep Chirmako (16', 20'), Shakti Kujur (14'), Mangra Bhengra (21'), Prakash Barla (22'), Matiyas Dang (28'), Prajukt Nag (53') and Anugrah Kujur (60'). In Pool G, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured a 5 - 0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Pruthvi G.M (19', 54'), Dhanush M (5'), Shanmugam P (8') and Saravana Kumar (35') registered on the score sheet for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Madhya Pradesh three points along with a default 5 - 0 victory.

