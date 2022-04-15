National Hockey Championship 2022: Haryana, Odisha and TN register wins

-
ALSO READ
Hockey India Men National C'ship 2022 kick-starts in Bhopal
UP beats Chandigarh 3-1 to win Junior National Hockey Championship 2021
ACT hockey: Confident India start as overwhelming favourites against Japan
2021 brought dawn for Indian hockey, it was a dream year: Manpreet Singh
Jr Hockey WC: India face Poland in must-win match to keep title hopes alive
-
Action from Day 8 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued on Wednesday as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu register comprehensive wins.
In the first pool game of the day in Pool H, Hockey Haryana overpowered Goans Hockey to secure a whopping 20 - 0 victory. Pankaj (34', 39', 44', 52', 58'), Rohit (21', 24', 36', 59') and Prabhjot Singh (10', 27', 37') scored a hat-trick each, while Mohit (8', 41'), Deepak (2'), Captain Gagandeep Singh (18'), Deepak (19'), Vinay (30'), Pankaj (32') and Somjeet (45') also added their names to the score sheet for Hockey Haryana.The second Pool H match of the day was also a high-scoring affair as the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 17 - 0. Amandeep Lakra (12', 23', 24', 24', 38', 46', 47', 49', 51') starred with nine goals, while Captain Sudeep Chirmako (16', 20'), Shakti Kujur (14'), Mangra Bhengra (21'), Prakash Barla (22'), Matiyas Dang (28'), Prajukt Nag (53') and Anugrah Kujur (60'). In Pool G, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured a 5 - 0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Pruthvi G.M (19', 54'), Dhanush M (5'), Shanmugam P (8') and Saravana Kumar (35') registered on the score sheet for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Madhya Pradesh three points along with a default 5 - 0 victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor