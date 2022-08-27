Neeraj Chopra finishes first at Lausanne Diamond League with 89.08m throw

-
ALSO READ
Indian men and women's hockey teams leave for FIH Hockey5s Lausanne
Double the pain for Surat diamond industry as demand falls, costs rise
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World C'ships final with 88.39m throw
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with 90-metre throw at CWG 2022
Neeraj Chopra expresses disappointment on being ruled out of CWG 2022
-
Neeraj Chopra on Friday finished first at the Lausanne Diamond League, becoming the first Indian to clinch the top spot in a Diamond League meet, after registering an 89.08m throw in his first attempt.
The Olympic gold medallist couldn't better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m. Chopra, who skipped his third throw, had made a foul throw in his fourth attempt.
He threw 80.04m in his final attempt.
In the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, Chopra had thrown a personal best of 89.94m and had finished second.
With his Friday's performance, he has now qualified for the Diamond League final on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as the the 2023 World Championships, which has a qualification mark of 85.20m.
Chopra is at the fourth spot in the Diamond League points table with seven points. Notably, only the top six with most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.
--IANS
shs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor