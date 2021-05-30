New Zealand does not have an advantage over India in WTC final: Gavaskar

A discussion about New Zealand having an advantage over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month because they are playing two Tests against England before the title clash is academic, feels former India skipper

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on England in the first Test from June 2-6 at Lord's, London, and the second in Birmingham from June 10-14. They will then play India in the WTC final from June 18-22 in Southampton.

However, Gavaskar debunked the acclimatisation theory

"The pessimists are suggesting that playing two Tests before the WTC finals will be a huge plus for the Kiwis as they will be match ready and better acclimatised to the conditions," Gavaskar wrote in a column in The Telegraph.

"The flip side of playing those two Tests is that New Zealand could get beaten and thus be low on morale when they take on India and there could be some injuries and niggles to some of their key players which can happen in early June in England."

Gavaskar said the main thing that will go in India's favour is their "sheer energy" and "enthusiasm" of returning to action after more than a month.

"The other factor that will work in the Indian team's favour is that they will be fresh and raring to go and that sheer energy and enthusiasm to be able to play the sport they love after a month's gap will more than make up for any lack of match practice," he wrote.

"This is a team that has tasted success and that too in adverse circumstances, so any adversity will be looked upon as an opportunity to show they have the gumption to rise above it and conquer it."

