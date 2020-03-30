No live cricket: Watch top IPL matches on Star Sports at 8 pm everyday

When the schedule of the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) came out, fans had something to smile about as the date for MS Dhoni's on-field return was set for March 29. If all had gone as per the plan, the former skipper would have taken the field for the first time in eight months.

Dhoni-led (CSK) was supposed to take on (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, but now it is not known whether the would actually go ahead or not. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the start of the till April 15 over Covid-19 or pandemic.

With live cricket put on hold, cricket fans can still relieve their favourite memories of 12 editions of IPL as has decided to air top 50 matches at 8 pm daily.

“From Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘thigh-fives’, Dhoni’s ‘helicopter – shot’ to Dwayne Bravo’s ‘champion dance’, from Rohit Sharma’s brilliant captaincy to Virat Kohli’s exhilarating performances, fans will be able to relive those memories and experience the IPL pulse with highlights of 50 of the best matches of the VIVO IPL from the previous seasons”, says in a statement.

IPL 2008: Match 1, RCB vs KKR

The match where it all began, Indian cricket stepped on to the next level when IPL was introduced in 2008, when (RCB) and (KKR) took the main stage in Bangalore and played the first ever match of IPL. A packed Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed Brendon Mcullum’s brilliance as he massacred the RCB bowlers and scored an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls to help his team reach 222/3. A poor performance from RCB’s top order resulted in the collapse and KKR won by a huge margin of 140 runs.



IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB



A testimony of why ‘King Kohli’ is best in the business, this match showcased Virat Kohli’s brilliance in batting as he went on to score his 5th IPL century and along with Moeen Ali took his team to a huge total of 213/4 in 20 overs. KKR’s top order struggled but Nitish Rana & Andre Russell caused some worry amongst the RCB bowlers with their 100 – run partnership but RCB managed to scrape through and win their 2nd match of the tournament.

IPL 2015: Final, MI vs CSK



had proved to be an excellent replacement for Ricky Ponting as MI’s captain in 2013 as he took his team to their first ever IPL trophy. In 2015 MI & CSK repeated the 2013 final fixture and the captain led from the front as scored a blistering 50 off 26 balls helping his team to reach 202/5 in 20 overs. CSK had a stable start but could only manage 161 in their 20 overs leading to MI’s second IPL trophy in which captain was awarded the Man of the Match.

IPL 2018: Match 24, RCB vs CSK



CSK were making a comeback to IPL in 2018 and Dhoni was yet again given the job to lead the side. RCB vs CSK is one of the most exciting battles of IPL which every fan looks forward to and this match proved to justify the hype created around these two teams. RCB started off brilliantly with De Kock & ABD’s brilliance and scored a mammoth score of 205. At 74/4, captain Dhoni came in for CSK and yet again proved why he is the best finisher of the game as he went on to finish the chase with a six and ended up scoring 70 off just 34 balls taking his team to their 5th victory of the season.