No need to ban bouncers, club will remain vigilant on concussion: MCC

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows
BCCI, ECB seek nod from UAE to have capacity crowd for T20 WC final
-
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has updated every stakeholder in the game about its position on the global consultation that launched last year relating to short-pitched deliveries and if they are fit for the game.
"MCC can confirm that after extensive research in the area, the outcome is that there will not be a change in Law. However, the Club will continue to be vigilant on this matter and to educate players and officials on the risks of concussion, notably when remaining on the field after a head strike which could be concussive," stated an official statement.
"Research into concussion in sport has increased significantly in recent years and it is appropriate that MCC continues to monitor the Laws on short-pitched bowling, as it does with all other Laws. The Laws currently permit short-pitched bowling up to head height. Anything above head height is a No ball under the Laws," it added.
The Club surveyed the attitudes of stakeholders from all levels to ascertain whether any changes should be made to the Laws. With the number of helmet-strikes on the rise compared to pre-helmet days, the safety aspect of such deliveries will continue to be monitored.
There were other important aspects to consider in the consultation, namely the balance between bat and ball; whether or not concussion should be recognised as a different injury to any other sustained; changes which are specific to particular sectors of the game - e.g. junior cricket; and whether or not lower-order batters should be given further protection than the Laws currently allow.
The existing Laws not only offer protection for batters of lesser ability, but also impose a penalty of a No ball and the removal of the offending bowler from bowling in that innings should the offence be repeated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor