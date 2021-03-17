NZ vs BAN: Chapman called up as hamstring tear rules Taylor out of 1st ODI

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 highlights: England wins by 8 wickets, takes 2-1 lead
Felt nice after getting the wicket of 'world class' Kohli, says Adil Rashid
IND vs ENG T20: Our plan was to play maximum number of spinners, says Iyer
IND vs ENG 1st T20 highlights: England wins by 8 wickets, takes 1-0 lead
IND vs ENG 1st T20: Was excited to bowl first on a slow wicket, says Archer
-
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI against Bangladesh due to a tear in his left hamstring.
Taylor sustained the injury while fielding on the final day of the Central Stag's Plunket Shield victory over the Wellington Firebirds on Sunday at McLean Park in Napier.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday announced that Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman has been brought in as batting cover for Taylor.
The Kiwis coach Gary Stead said the injury was precautionary and was hopeful Taylor would be available for the second ODI on Tuesday at Hagley Oval.
"It's a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series. It's a small tear and we're hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch," Stead said in an official statement.
"It's an exciting time for Mark who's come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon," he added.
Taylor will assemble with the side in Dunedin later today in order to have the treatment and monitor the injury.
The three-match ODI series against Bangladesh is New Zealand's first qualifying series for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The first ODI between both sides will be played on Saturday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor