IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st T20: All eyes on playing 11 of both sides

India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

KL Rahul. Photo: AP | PTI
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards. Photo: AP | PTI
Indian cricket team would look to stamp its authority in the T20 format too, when Virat Kohli-led side locks horns with Eoin Morgan’s England in the first T20 International of five-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad today. However, it won’t be easy for Team India to beat England, who is number 1 side in T20Is, as the purported white-ball specialists have returned to the side.

India vs England playing 11
 
Captain Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the first choice opening pair and it is expected that both will start in the India playing 11 today unless team management wants to rest Rohit after 4-match Test series. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is likely to return as wicket-keeper batsmen and Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder. However, it would be interesting to see whether Suryakumar Yadav gets a game ahead of Shreyas Iyer or not.
 
England, on the other hand, would field its best possible playing 11 as most of its players were not part of Test series and must be raring to go cylinders blazing. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are likely to find place in England playing 11 as spinners while hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are expected to open the innings.

India vs England live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 1st T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
India vs England 1st T20 live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
 
