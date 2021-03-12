- Quad summit to announce major vaccine, tech initiatives: US officials
- SpiceJet is offering Rs 299 Covid tests to get people flying again
- Amazon invests Rs 225 cr in India digital payments arm to scale up presence
- Finance Ministry asks Sebi to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds: Report
- Blue Dart extends rally as parent company posts record profit for CY20
- Quiet and steady: Gautam Adani beats Musk, Bezos with biggest wealth surge
- BNP Paribas Cardif offloads 5% stake in SBI Life via open market sale
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st T20: All eyes on playing 11 of both sides
India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards. Photo: AP | PTI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11
Captain Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the first choice opening pair and it is expected that both will start in the India playing 11 today unless team management wants to rest Rohit after 4-match Test series. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is likely to return as wicket-keeper batsmen and Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder. However, it would be interesting to see whether Suryakumar Yadav gets a game ahead of Shreyas Iyer or not.
England, on the other hand, would field its best possible playing 11 as most of its players were not part of Test series and must be raring to go cylinders blazing. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are likely to find place in England playing 11 as spinners while hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are expected to open the innings.
CHECK IND VS ENG 1st T20I playing 11 and head to head details here
India vs England 1st T20 live scorecard
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 1st T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
India vs England 1st T20 live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
