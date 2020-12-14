NZ vs WI: Kiwis sweep series 2-0, moves to 3rd spot on ICC WTC points table

-
ALSO READ
NZ vs WI: New Zealand secure big win despite Blackwood's ton in 1st Test
New Zealand and West Indies' IPL contingent clears second Covid-19 test
NZ vs WI: New Zealand's push for 1st test win stalled by West Indies' pair
England, West Indies take a knee ahead of 1st cricket test at Ageas Bowl
NZ vs WI 2nd Test: Nicholl's 117 steadies New Zealand ship on Day 1
-
New Zealand joined Australia atop world cricket's Test rankings on Monday when it beat the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs in the second test to sweep the two-match series.
The West Indies resumed their second innings at 244-6 on the fourth day, trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after following on 329 behind.
The tourists were eventually out for 317, their highest innings total of the series.
New Zealand made a positive start Monday after a short rain delay, dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder for 61 in the fourth over of the day and ending his 82-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva.
Holder was bowled by Tim Southee with a fuller ball which straightened and beat the outside edge of the bat.
Alzarri Joseph hit two sixes and three fours in a bright innings of 24 before being caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from Southee's bowling. That gave Southee his seventh wicket of the match, lifting his test tally to 296 wickets.
He is poised to become the third New Zealander after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori to take 300 test wickets.
Wicketkeeper Da Silva posted his first half century from 77 balls in his test debut before falling lbw to Neil Wagner.
That heralded the end of the innings. Last man Shannon Gabriel was bowled for a duck by Wagner shortly afterward.
The 2-0 series win lifted New Zealand level with Australia on 116 points in first place on the ICC world test team rankings. New Zealand also moved past England into third place in the world test championship standings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor